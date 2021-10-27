Newly arrived Hong Kong domestic helpers are taken by bus to their designated quarantine facility. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong officials pledge action as complaints pile up over booking issues for helper quarantine rooms
- Crashing web pages and blocked off dates add to woes amid scramble for slots at designated hotels, employment agency sector leader says
- Labour secretary Law Chi-kwong says he’ll work with sector to find solutions, but dismisses suggestions such as a lottery system
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
