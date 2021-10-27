Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged Hong Kong’s youth to work for change from within the system in an interviewed that aired on Wednesday. Photo: RTHK Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged Hong Kong’s youth to work for change from within the system in an interviewed that aired on Wednesday. Photo: RTHK
Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged Hong Kong’s youth to work for change from within the system in an interviewed that aired on Wednesday. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong /  Politics

Carrie Lam urges Hong Kong youth to work for change from within in RTHK appearance

  • Chief executive says own experience working in government for 41 years proof of what can be accomplished by joining establishment
  • Lam also praises city’s ‘unsung heroes’ at ninth annual Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, organised by Sino Group and the South China Morning Post

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Ng Kang-chungZoe Low
Ng Kang-chung and Zoe Low

Updated: 11:40pm, 27 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged Hong Kong’s youth to work for change from within the system in an interviewed that aired on Wednesday. Photo: RTHK Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged Hong Kong’s youth to work for change from within the system in an interviewed that aired on Wednesday. Photo: RTHK
Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged Hong Kong’s youth to work for change from within the system in an interviewed that aired on Wednesday. Photo: RTHK
READ FULL ARTICLE