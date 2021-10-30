Amnesty International will shut its Hong Kong affairs office on October 31, while another, on regional affairs, will close by year’s end. Photo: AP Amnesty International will shut its Hong Kong affairs office on October 31, while another, on regional affairs, will close by year’s end. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Politics

As Amnesty joins groups quitting Hong Kong, NGOs worry their funding, activities may cross ‘red lines’ of national security law

  • Groups active in advocacy, fighting for human rights, contemplate ways to take care as they carry on
  • German freedom foundation, US groups among those said to have left in the wake of security law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 8:14am, 30 Oct, 2021

