Amnesty International will shut its Hong Kong affairs office on October 31, while another, on regional affairs, will close by year’s end. Photo: AP
As Amnesty joins groups quitting Hong Kong, NGOs worry their funding, activities may cross ‘red lines’ of national security law
- Groups active in advocacy, fighting for human rights, contemplate ways to take care as they carry on
- German freedom foundation, US groups among those said to have left in the wake of security law
