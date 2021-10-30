With the overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system, the legislature has been expanded from 70 to 90 seats. Photo: Nora Tam
Beijing ‘micromanaging’ Hong Kong Legco elections, down to checking, approving candidates behind the scenes, sources say
- With opposition camp staying out, Beijing liaison office keen to ensure there are no walkovers
- Some veteran incumbents say they have been told to ‘find someone’ to run against them
