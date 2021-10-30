FTU president Stanley Ng waves to supporters on his way to submit his application. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong elections: only 15 hopefuls file papers on first day of nominations for Legislative Council poll
- The December poll will be the first since Beijing ordered a revamp of the city’s electoral system
- 5 candidates sign up to run in geographical constituencies, 5 register for functional constituencies and the remainder for Election Committee’s 40 seats
FTU president Stanley Ng waves to supporters on his way to submit his application. Photo: Xiaomei Chen