Lin Qilei is the third mainland Chinese lawyer who was involved in one of the cases of the Hong Kong fugitives to have his license revoked. Photo: Handout
Mainland Chinese lawyer who tried to help Hong Kong fugitive arrested while fleeing to Taiwan stripped of licence
- Lin Qilei was involved in defence of Hong Kong fugitives caught by national coastguard while trying to flee to Taiwan last year
- Lin, who had been hired to represent student Kok Tsz-lun, is third lawyer involved in the cases to have permit revoked
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Lin Qilei is the third mainland Chinese lawyer who was involved in one of the cases of the Hong Kong fugitives to have his license revoked. Photo: Handout