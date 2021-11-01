About 8,800 Hongkongers are currently eligible for a new Australian pathway to permanent residency. Photo: Bloomberg
Some 8,800 Hongkongers currently eligible for new Australian pathways to permanent residency
- The country’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, says the ‘simpler’ pathways to residency will ‘attract skills and talent, and build business links’
- The new schemes will focus on those currently studying or working in Australia, and will enable them to obtain residency in three years
About 8,800 Hongkongers are currently eligible for a new Australian pathway to permanent residency. Photo: Bloomberg