About 8,800 Hongkongers are currently eligible for a new Australian pathway to permanent residency. Photo: Bloomberg About 8,800 Hongkongers are currently eligible for a new Australian pathway to permanent residency. Photo: Bloomberg
About 8,800 Hongkongers are currently eligible for a new Australian pathway to permanent residency. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Some 8,800 Hongkongers currently eligible for new Australian pathways to permanent residency

  • The country’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, says the ‘simpler’ pathways to residency will ‘attract skills and talent, and build business links’
  • The new schemes will focus on those currently studying or working in Australia, and will enable them to obtain residency in three years

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 7:07pm, 1 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
About 8,800 Hongkongers are currently eligible for a new Australian pathway to permanent residency. Photo: Bloomberg About 8,800 Hongkongers are currently eligible for a new Australian pathway to permanent residency. Photo: Bloomberg
About 8,800 Hongkongers are currently eligible for a new Australian pathway to permanent residency. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE