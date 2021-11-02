The 21st Consumer Rights Reporting Awards were held this August in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Edmond So The 21st Consumer Rights Reporting Awards were held this August in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Edmond So
The 21st Consumer Rights Reporting Awards were held this August in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Edmond So
Consumer Council suspends awards co-hosted with Hong Kong Journalists Association pending review

  • Watchdog says awards will be ‘suspended temporarily’ while format is reviewed amid changing media landscape
  • Pro-establishment figures have recently taken aim at co-organiser Hong Kong Journalists Association, which says cancellation is ‘pitiful’

Tony Cheung
Updated: 5:27pm, 2 Nov, 2021

