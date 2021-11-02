Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (in green jacket) with members of the liaison office and STEM Education Alliance at the opening ceremony of the talks on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (in green jacket) with members of the liaison office and STEM Education Alliance at the opening ceremony of the talks on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (in green jacket) with members of the liaison office and STEM Education Alliance at the opening ceremony of the talks on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Education alliance to boost Hong Kong pupils’ knowledge of China’s space development with series of talks

  • Hong Kong STEM Education Alliance organises nearly 40 talks on topics such as Tianwen-1 mission to Mars, black holes and quantum mechanics
  • Chinese Academy of Sciences president hopes such arrangements for Hong Kong primary and secondary students will become more regular

Topic |   China's space programme
William Yiu

Updated: 7:25pm, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (in green jacket) with members of the liaison office and STEM Education Alliance at the opening ceremony of the talks on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (in green jacket) with members of the liaison office and STEM Education Alliance at the opening ceremony of the talks on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (in green jacket) with members of the liaison office and STEM Education Alliance at the opening ceremony of the talks on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE