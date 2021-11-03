Tony Chung (left) pictured at a New Year’s Day protest in 2019. Photo: AP Tony Chung (left) pictured at a New Year’s Day protest in 2019. Photo: AP
Tony Chung (left) pictured at a New Year’s Day protest in 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Hong Kong activist admits secession charge but insists his conscience is clear over independence push

  • Tony Chung, 20, becomes youngest person convicted under national security law and tells judge he has no regrets for continuing his independence campaign
  • Studentlocalism founder pleaded guilty to secession and money-laundering charges at the District Court on Wednesday

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 1:35pm, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tony Chung (left) pictured at a New Year’s Day protest in 2019. Photo: AP Tony Chung (left) pictured at a New Year’s Day protest in 2019. Photo: AP
Tony Chung (left) pictured at a New Year’s Day protest in 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE