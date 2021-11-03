Tony Chung (left) pictured at a New Year’s Day protest in 2019. Photo: AP
National security law: Hong Kong activist admits secession charge but insists his conscience is clear over independence push
- Tony Chung, 20, becomes youngest person convicted under national security law and tells judge he has no regrets for continuing his independence campaign
- Studentlocalism founder pleaded guilty to secession and money-laundering charges at the District Court on Wednesday
