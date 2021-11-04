The Court of Final Appeal has ruled on the application of the ‘joint enterprise’ doctrine to unlawful assembly and riot cases. Photo: Sam Tsang The Court of Final Appeal has ruled on the application of the ‘joint enterprise’ doctrine to unlawful assembly and riot cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s top court declares unlawful some aspects of ‘joint enterprise’ rule for rioting, illegal assembly cases in landmark judgment

  • Those not physically present at unlawful assembly, riot can no longer be held liable for the crime as actual participants, judges rule
  • Ruling on prosecution’s application of joint enterprise doctrine has major implications for coming trials stemming from 2019 protests

Brian Wong

Updated: 11:29am, 4 Nov, 2021

