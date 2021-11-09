Proposed polling stations set up at checkpoints on the Hong Kong side of the border with mainland China are under discussion. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong, mainland Chinese authorities in talks to allow quarantine-free voting in Legco poll at cross-border checkpoints
- Pact aimed at eliminating mandatory isolation period after travel to polling stations at Shenzhen Bay and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, both of which are inside city territory
- Pro-Beijing lawmakers have previously pushed for voting to take place in mainland cities, something Carrie Lam said was not possible for now
