Three people have been arrested for allegedly encouraging others to cast blank ballots in the coming Legislative Council election. Photo: Felix Wong Three people have been arrested for allegedly encouraging others to cast blank ballots in the coming Legislative Council election. Photo: Felix Wong
Three people have been arrested for allegedly encouraging others to cast blank ballots in the coming Legislative Council election. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: anti-corruption agency arrests 3 for allegedly urging others to cast blank ballots in Legislative Council poll

  • The Independent Commission Against Corruption accuses the three of breaching the Elections (Corrupt and Illegal Conduct) Ordinance
  • The arrests came a day after the city’s security chief said such calls could be in violation of the elections ordinance and the national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 11:15pm, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Three people have been arrested for allegedly encouraging others to cast blank ballots in the coming Legislative Council election. Photo: Felix Wong Three people have been arrested for allegedly encouraging others to cast blank ballots in the coming Legislative Council election. Photo: Felix Wong
Three people have been arrested for allegedly encouraging others to cast blank ballots in the coming Legislative Council election. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE