Three people have been arrested for allegedly encouraging others to cast blank ballots in the coming Legislative Council election. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong elections: anti-corruption agency arrests 3 for allegedly urging others to cast blank ballots in Legislative Council poll
- The Independent Commission Against Corruption accuses the three of breaching the Elections (Corrupt and Illegal Conduct) Ordinance
- The arrests came a day after the city’s security chief said such calls could be in violation of the elections ordinance and the national security law
