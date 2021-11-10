Louis Loong (second from right), secretary general of the Real Estate Developers Association, meets the media before signing up for the Legco race. Photo: Edmond So Louis Loong (second from right), secretary general of the Real Estate Developers Association, meets the media before signing up for the Legco race. Photo: Edmond So
Louis Loong (second from right), secretary general of the Real Estate Developers Association, meets the media before signing up for the Legco race. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: property alliance general secretary in Legislative Council bid after Beijing rejects father-son duo

  • Louis Loong, secretary general of Real Estate Developers Association, admits he is still working on his election platform after only recently getting the nod to run
  • 18 more hopefuls sign up for the December 19 poll, taking total to 139

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Xinlu LiangJeffie LamNatalie Wong
Xinlu Liang Jeffie Lam and Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:09pm, 10 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Louis Loong (second from right), secretary general of the Real Estate Developers Association, meets the media before signing up for the Legco race. Photo: Edmond So Louis Loong (second from right), secretary general of the Real Estate Developers Association, meets the media before signing up for the Legco race. Photo: Edmond So
Louis Loong (second from right), secretary general of the Real Estate Developers Association, meets the media before signing up for the Legco race. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE