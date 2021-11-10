Louis Loong (second from right), secretary general of the Real Estate Developers Association, meets the media before signing up for the Legco race. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong elections: property alliance general secretary in Legislative Council bid after Beijing rejects father-son duo
- Louis Loong, secretary general of Real Estate Developers Association, admits he is still working on his election platform after only recently getting the nod to run
- 18 more hopefuls sign up for the December 19 poll, taking total to 139
Louis Loong (second from right), secretary general of the Real Estate Developers Association, meets the media before signing up for the Legco race. Photo: Edmond So