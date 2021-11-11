Visitors attend a media preview of the opening exhibitions at the M+ museum on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang Visitors attend a media preview of the opening exhibitions at the M+ museum on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s new M+ museum will display works by Ai Weiwei, but exhibitions will also ‘comply with the law’, arts hub official says

  • Arts hub authority chairman reveals some of Ai’s works will be shown in the opening exhibitions, but a photo of his that sparked controversy will not be
  • Henry Tang vows museum will ‘encourage the freedom of artistic expression’, while also abiding by the national security law

Emily Tsang

Updated: 4:53pm, 11 Nov, 2021

Visitors attend a media preview of the opening exhibitions at the M+ museum on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
