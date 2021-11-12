Illustration: Brian Wang
There are new political elites in town. Who are they, and will they displace the veteran Beijing loyalists in Hong Kong’s Legco poll?
- Emerging business figures mostly from mainland firms set to flex muscle at coming poll, with record number of them signing up in race for seats
- With newcomers expected to cause waves through mere presence or issues championed if elected, critics fear veterans’ influence may be diluted
Topic | Hong Kong elections
