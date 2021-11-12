Illustration: Brian Wang Illustration: Brian Wang
Hong Kong /  Politics

There are new political elites in town. Who are they, and will they displace the veteran Beijing loyalists in Hong Kong’s Legco poll?

  • Emerging business figures mostly from mainland firms set to flex muscle at coming poll, with record number of them signing up in race for seats
  • With newcomers expected to cause waves through mere presence or issues championed if elected, critics fear veterans’ influence may be diluted

Topic |   Hong Kong elections
Ng Kang-chungJeffie Lam
Ng Kang-chung and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 8:00am, 12 Nov, 2021

