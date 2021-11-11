The Legco election will be held on December 19. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong elections: Legislative Council poll set to have contests in all geographical constituencies as more moderates sign up to run
- Latest candidate to throw his hat into the ring for December election is former Democratic Party member Nelson Wong
- Hopeful Casper Wong also hands in nomination to run in New Territories North West, effectively meaning no seats will be returned uncontested
The Legco election will be held on December 19. Photo: Felix Wong