Who wants to be a Hong Kong lawmaker? Can they win over opposition voters? A look at aspiring candidates, from moderates to reformists to staunch loyalists

  • Analysts say lawmakers in a newly revamped legislature are likely to differentiate themselves by representing residents of different social classes rather than political leanings
  • One important issue that all members have to address is to connect with a sizeable segment of society that used to support opposition bloc

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Natalie Wong
Updated: 10:32am, 13 Nov, 2021

