Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Who wants to be a Hong Kong lawmaker? Can they win over opposition voters? A look at aspiring candidates, from moderates to reformists to staunch loyalists
- Analysts say lawmakers in a newly revamped legislature are likely to differentiate themselves by representing residents of different social classes rather than political leanings
- One important issue that all members have to address is to connect with a sizeable segment of society that used to support opposition bloc
Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen