Cheung Ka-chun walks out of West Kowloon Court after being acquitted of rioting charges on Saturday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: 20 found guilty over 2019 Sheung Wan riot, though recent ‘joint enterprise’ ruling plays role in 3 acquittals
- Judge references last week’s top court decision in saying prosecutors did not have sufficient evidence of what three defendants were doing prior to arrest
- Prosecutors had sought convictions under the ‘joint enterprise’ principle, which does not require those charged to have been at the scene
Topic | Hong Kong protests
