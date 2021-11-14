Illustration: Henry Wong Illustration: Henry Wong
Illustration: Henry Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s all-powerful Election Committee will choose 40 lawmakers and one hopeful eyeing a seat is Lan Kwai Fong boss Allan Zeman. Who do the aspirants think they represent?

  • Beijing’s move to create a dominant new constituency in the Legislative Council while reducing the number of directly elected lawmakers has raised questions over legitimacy and representation
  • But as several candidates tell the Post, they believe the change has created a chance to rise above traditional political, district or sectoral differences

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:00am, 14 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Henry Wong Illustration: Henry Wong
Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE