Illustration: Henry Wong
Hong Kong’s all-powerful Election Committee will choose 40 lawmakers and one hopeful eyeing a seat is Lan Kwai Fong boss Allan Zeman. Who do the aspirants think they represent?
- Beijing’s move to create a dominant new constituency in the Legislative Council while reducing the number of directly elected lawmakers has raised questions over legitimacy and representation
- But as several candidates tell the Post, they believe the change has created a chance to rise above traditional political, district or sectoral differences
