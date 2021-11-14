Customers are required to scan the QR code for the “Leave Home Safe” app at a restaurant in Lan Kwai Fong. Photo: May Tse Customers are required to scan the QR code for the “Leave Home Safe” app at a restaurant in Lan Kwai Fong. Photo: May Tse
Customers are required to scan the QR code for the “Leave Home Safe” app at a restaurant in Lan Kwai Fong. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s bars and restaurants unfairly punished in Covid-19 fight, leading nightlife tycoon says

  • Allan Zeman claims businesses are paying price for customers who refuse to comply with anti-epidemic measures
  • Government should think about issuing warnings before forcing places to close, he says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chris Lau
Updated: 12:45am, 14 Nov, 2021

