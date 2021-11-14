Hong Kong must keep up its economic growth if it hopes to achieve Beijing’s goal of ‘common prosperity’, the city’s finance chief has said. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong must ‘make the cake bigger’ to achieve Beijing’s goal of ‘common prosperity’, finance chief says
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan says city must ensure economic fruits are more evenly distributed after Beijing sets out ambitious policy goal
- Chan also argues this year’s slate of Legislative Council candidates are more diverse than ever despite Beijing’s electoral overhaul
