Hong Kong must ‘make the cake bigger’ to achieve Beijing’s goal of ‘common prosperity’, finance chief says

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says city must ensure economic fruits are more evenly distributed after Beijing sets out ambitious policy goal
  • Chan also argues this year’s slate of Legislative Council candidates are more diverse than ever despite Beijing’s electoral overhaul

Jack Tsang
Updated: 4:37pm, 14 Nov, 2021

