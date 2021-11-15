The Foreign Correspondents' Club has urged the government to provide more clarity on its procedure for issuing journalists’ employment visas. Photo: AP The Foreign Correspondents' Club has urged the government to provide more clarity on its procedure for issuing journalists’ employment visas. Photo: AP
The Foreign Correspondents' Club has urged the government to provide more clarity on its procedure for issuing journalists’ employment visas. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong has right to decide who gets visas, Beijing says amid criticism of Economist correspondent’s rejection

  • Decision not to renew visa of Economist journalist Sue-lin Wong underscores rising concerns about press freedom, Foreign Correspondents’ Club says
  • But foreign ministry spokesman says more work permits have been granted to foreign media employees this year than last

Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:46pm, 15 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Foreign Correspondents' Club has urged the government to provide more clarity on its procedure for issuing journalists’ employment visas. Photo: AP The Foreign Correspondents' Club has urged the government to provide more clarity on its procedure for issuing journalists’ employment visas. Photo: AP
The Foreign Correspondents' Club has urged the government to provide more clarity on its procedure for issuing journalists’ employment visas. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE