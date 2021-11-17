Hong Kong is looking at how to tackle the issue of so-called fake news. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong authorities will criminalise ‘fake news’ only as a last resort, city’s No 2 official says

  • John Lee says government is instead eyeing approaches such as demanding publishers remove certain content, mark material as unverified
  • Officials are reviewing the phenomenon of fake news, weighing how to tackle misinformation, doxxing and hate speech

Updated: 7:15pm, 17 Nov, 2021

