The ICAC will send at least one officer to each of the more than 600 polling stations across the city on December 19. Photo: Felix Wong
Army of graft-busters to fan out across Hong Kong on election day and keep close watch on voting
- About 800 officers from the Independent Commission Against Corruption will be monitoring polling on December 19
- Staff will also be watching the internet for any calls to boycott the vote, which is an offence, and man complaints hotline
