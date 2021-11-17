The ICAC will send at least one officer to each of the more than 600 polling stations across the city on December 19. Photo: Felix Wong
Army of graft-busters to fan out across Hong Kong on election day and keep close watch on voting

  • About 800 officers from the Independent Commission Against Corruption will be monitoring polling on December 19
  • Staff will also be watching the internet for any calls to boycott the vote, which is an offence, and man complaints hotline

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:40pm, 17 Nov, 2021

