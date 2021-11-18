Hong Kong media could be asked to self-regulate as part of the government’s strategy for targeting fake news. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong media could be asked to self-regulate as part of the government’s strategy for targeting fake news. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Fake news in Hong Kong: who should serve as arbiter of what is true and false?

  • Hong Kong signals preference for tackling fake news with industry self-regulation, content removal measures rather than criminal sanctions
  • Journalists, academics say time would be better served boosting critical thinking among the public, funding delivery of fact-checking services

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:22am, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong media could be asked to self-regulate as part of the government’s strategy for targeting fake news. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong media could be asked to self-regulate as part of the government’s strategy for targeting fake news. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE