The Chinese national flag is seen outside the office of the commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing rejects report to US Congress claiming Hong Kong now authoritarian city as ‘pack of lies’

  • Local office of Foreign Affairs Ministry slams experts’ report that claims Hong Kong is effectively a police state serving Communist Party
  • US should instead focus on its own economic and social ills and abandon its ‘lecturer mentality’, spokesman says

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jeffie Lam
Updated: 7:36pm, 18 Nov, 2021

