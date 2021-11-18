A vendor arranges newspapers for distribution in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Media has duty to promote national security, combat ‘fake news’ and even help push Covid-19 vaccination drive, Hong Kong leader says

  • News industry exercises daily freedoms, including by criticising government, but also should consider responsibilities to public, Carrie Lam says
  • Newspapers for instance could help promote the expert-backed vaccination drive, she tells conference of Chinese Language Press Institute

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 9:40pm, 18 Nov, 2021

