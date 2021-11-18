The flow of people across the Hong Kong-mainland border has fallen drastically during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Felix Wong
exclusive | Coronavirus Hong Kong: launch of quarantine-free travel to mainland China ‘brought forward to early December’, but numbers tightly limited
- Travellers can enter mainland without undergoing quarantine from first week of next month, under accelerated reopening likely to coincide with China’s Olympic medallists visiting city
- But the number of people granted the exemption will be restricted to a few hundred per day initially, mainland sources say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The flow of people across the Hong Kong-mainland border has fallen drastically during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Felix Wong