Hong Kong retail chain Chickeeduck, famed for anti-government stance during protests, to close local stores citing ‘harassment’
- Herbert Chow, founder of the children’s clothing chain, says he is shutting his five or so remaining shops after being subject to smear campaigns, official pressure
- Chickeeduck owner ruffled the feathers of Hong Kong authorities when he publicly backed anti-government protesters during the 2019 unrest
