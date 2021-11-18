National security police searched a Chickeeduck store in Hong Kong earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
National security police searched a Chickeeduck store in Hong Kong earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong retail chain Chickeeduck, famed for anti-government stance during protests, to close local stores citing ‘harassment’

  • Herbert Chow, founder of the children’s clothing chain, says he is shutting his five or so remaining shops after being subject to smear campaigns, official pressure
  • Chickeeduck owner ruffled the feathers of Hong Kong authorities when he publicly backed anti-government protesters during the 2019 unrest

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:52pm, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
National security police searched a Chickeeduck store in Hong Kong earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
National security police searched a Chickeeduck store in Hong Kong earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE