The interior of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong election: new vetting panel disqualifies 1 from running in Legislative Council race
- Sole disqualification came because hopeful was a government employee, according to Chief Secretary John Lee, who says mix of candidates shows balanced representation
- The panel, part of Beijing’s drastic overhaul of the city’s electoral system, is one of several new elements aimed at keeping those deemed ‘unpatriotic’ from holding office
