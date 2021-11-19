The interior of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong election: new vetting panel disqualifies 1 from running in Legislative Council race

  • Sole disqualification came because hopeful was a government employee, according to Chief Secretary John Lee, who says mix of candidates shows balanced representation
  • The panel, part of Beijing’s drastic overhaul of the city’s electoral system, is one of several new elements aimed at keeping those deemed ‘unpatriotic’ from holding office

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Jeffie LamChris Lau
Jeffie Lam and Chris Lau

Updated: 10:39am, 19 Nov, 2021

