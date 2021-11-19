Chief Justice Andrew Cheung delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Law Society’s Law Week on Friday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s chief justice condemns recent threats against judges and urges respect for rule of law
- Andrew Cheung calls for greater public tolerance after two judges were sent letters containing corrosive substances
- Chief justice also stresses need for public access to courts at a time when Legal Aid Department is considering restricting assistance
Topic | Hong Kong courts
