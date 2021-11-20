Hong Kong will hold its election for the legislature on December 19. Photo: Felix Wong
Green light for 153 candidates to run in Hong Kong’s legislative poll proves chamber will not be ‘one-sided’, senior Beijing officials says

  • Participation is robust and diverse, says Wang Songmiao, secretary general of central government’s liaison office
  • City leader Carrie Lam also reveals plan being finalised to allow Hongkongers living in mainland China to vote at border

Updated: 9:08pm, 20 Nov, 2021

