Leaflets and posters promoting a clean election for the coming Legco race. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: pollster group moves ahead with survey on voter sentiment for Legco race, drops popularity rankings

  • The Public Opinion Research Institute will on Tuesday announce results of its first-round poll on coming election
  • Pro-Beijing lawyers’ group had accused it of inciting voters to cast blank ballots, but legal details on alleged breaches unclear

Topic |   Hong Kong elections
Natalie WongJeffie Lam
Natalie Wong and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 9:16pm, 22 Nov, 2021

