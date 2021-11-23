Voters queue at a Hong Kong polling station in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Closed Hong Kong border checkpoints will double as polling stations for Legislative Council voters in mainland China
- City’s only two open land borders, at Shenzhen Bay and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, will not be used to avoid a sudden influx of people
- Voters who cross the border at designated checkpoints must return immediately after casting their ballots without ‘entering the community’
