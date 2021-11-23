The interior of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong elections: more than half of voters unable to name candidates for coming Legco poll, survey shows

  • Sixty per cent of respondents in Public Opinion Research Institute poll say they are unaware of who is contesting in their own constituencies for December 19 election
  • Lowest voter enthusiasm recorded since 1991, with only 52 per cent willing to show up compared with more than 80 per cent logged in four most recent races

Updated: 9:40pm, 23 Nov, 2021

