Illustration: Kakuen Lau
National security law: why have Hong Kong’s activist groups fallen like dominoes? Who is to blame and can civil society rebuild itself?
- Members from such bodies say risks are too great, referencing fall of major unions accused by state media of foreign collusion or dabbling in politics, as well as the demise of Apple Daily
- For now, most have withdrawn to reflect, but observer says their disappearance does not guarantee smooth governance and may instead spawn ‘internal resistance’
