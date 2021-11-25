The number of Hongkongers applying for a new pathway to British citizenship has dropped. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The number of Hongkongers applying for a new pathway to British citizenship has dropped. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Number of Hongkongers applying for BN(O) scheme falls more than 20 per cent, trend attributed to ‘lifeboat’ options offered by other Western countries

  • Some 24,000 Hongkongers applied for the new pathway to British citizenship from July to September, down from 30,600 between April and June
  • Change in choice of destinations such as to Canada and Australia, as well as summer timing to move with loved ones among reasons raised for trend

Gary Cheung and Laura Westbrook

Updated: 10:37pm, 25 Nov, 2021

