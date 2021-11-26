The Friday forum was expected to last for four hours. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong election: Beijing loyalists vying for Legco seats look to impress powerful commitee’s voters in televised debate

  • The forum, organised by the Hong Kong Coalition, will see 51 candidates debate a range of topics over the course of a four-hour, live-streamed event
  • The hopefuls’ fates lie solely in the hands of an Election Committee that can directly seat up to 40 lawmakers following Beijing’s sweeping overhaul of the electoral system

Natalie Wong
Updated: 1:56pm, 26 Nov, 2021

