Hong Kong’s comeback queen? Carrie Lam on leadership and legacy after 2019 protests
- In a wide-ranging interview with Talking Post, chief executive maintains her administration is firmly in charge of running the city
- Without confirming if she will seek another term, Lam says challenges brought by social unrest only made her stronger but criticism directed at her was ‘very painful’
