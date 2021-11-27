Police Commissioner Siu Chak-yee at the passing out parade at Wong Chuk Hang. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police Commissioner Siu Chak-yee at the passing out parade at Wong Chuk Hang. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: police to flood city streets with 10,000 officers to ensure ‘smooth and safe’ Legislative Council vote

  • Police chief Raymond Siu says force will take steps to ensure process passes without incident
  • Public urged not to ‘attempt to disturb and cause trouble’ during the election on December 19

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 2:50pm, 27 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police Commissioner Siu Chak-yee at the passing out parade at Wong Chuk Hang. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police Commissioner Siu Chak-yee at the passing out parade at Wong Chuk Hang. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE