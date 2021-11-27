Police Commissioner Siu Chak-yee at the passing out parade at Wong Chuk Hang. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong elections: police to flood city streets with 10,000 officers to ensure ‘smooth and safe’ Legislative Council vote
- Police chief Raymond Siu says force will take steps to ensure process passes without incident
- Public urged not to ‘attempt to disturb and cause trouble’ during the election on December 19
