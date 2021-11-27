Hong Kong’s first Legco since Beijing’s electoral overhaul will have 90 members. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong elections: only 3 Legislative Council candidates identify as ‘pro democracy’, demand universal suffrage in official poll statements
- Number of candidates clearly standing on a pro-democracy platform amounts to 2 per cent of all 153 hopefuls, Post study shows
- No 2 official says December 19 poll will be a ‘competitive’ contest with ‘different political spectrums’ represented
Hong Kong’s first Legco since Beijing’s electoral overhaul will have 90 members. Photo: Nora Tam