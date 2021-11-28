A screen grab from a scene in Revolution of Our Times. Photo: AFP/Taiwan Golden Horse Awards
Hong Kong film on 2019 protests wins prize for best documentary at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards
- Hong Kong director Kiwi Chow’s 2½-hour documentary Revolution of Our Times records how demonstrators operated on ground during months of unrest in 2019
- Chow accepted the award in a pre-recorded video message and said he dedicated the film to ‘Hongkongers who have a conscience’
Topic | Film
