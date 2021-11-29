Posters promote the 2021 Legislative Council election in Admiralty. Some analysts have questioned the legitimacy of the competition in some of the poll’s sectors. Photo: Felix Wong
Functional constituencies in Hong Kong’s Legco will all be contested for first time, but is the competition just for show?
- Some candidates’ manifestos are virtually indistinguishable from their ostensible rivals’, while others’ platforms amount to little more than slogans
- ‘I think some of them are taking the plunge simply to heed Beijing’s call for competition in the Legco election,’ says one analyst
