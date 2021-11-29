Legco candidate Vincent Diu does not fit the profile of many of his counterparts. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Meet the electrician who wants to be a Hong Kong lawmaker. Can he power through in the coming Legislative Council election?
- Vincent Diu, an electrician without political party links, is not typical of the 51 candidates running for a new 40-seat Legco constituency
- Election Committee candidates in the first legislature poll since Beijing’s electoral overhaul are treading new ground in terms of key issues and campaigning methods
Legco candidate Vincent Diu does not fit the profile of many of his counterparts. Photo: Jonathan Wong