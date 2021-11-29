Legco candidate Vincent Diu does not fit the profile of many of his counterparts. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Meet the electrician who wants to be a Hong Kong lawmaker. Can he power through in the coming Legislative Council election?

  • Vincent Diu, an electrician without political party links, is not typical of the 51 candidates running for a new 40-seat Legco constituency
  • Election Committee candidates in the first legislature poll since Beijing’s electoral overhaul are treading new ground in terms of key issues and campaigning methods

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Updated: 8:27am, 29 Nov, 2021

