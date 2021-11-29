Passengers arrive at Lo Wu station, near the border crossing with mainland China. Lo Wu will be one of three border crossings where Hongkongers living on the mainland can cast ballots in next month’s Legco poll. Photo: Bloomberg
Polling stations to be set up at 3 border checkpoints to allow Hong Kong residents in mainland China to vote in Legislative Council election
- The polling stations at Heung Yuen Wai, Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau will serve a maximum of 33,000, 42,000 and 36,000 voters, respectively
- The arrangement will allow Hongkongers living on the mainland to cast ballots without having to undergo quarantine
