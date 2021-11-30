Bar Association chairman Paul Harris is a leading human rights lawyer. Photo: Jonathan Wong
exclusive | Hong Kong Bar chief Paul Harris ‘removed’ from national security trial by legal aid officials against activist client’s wish
- Sources say Harris was removed from activist Adam Ma’s legal team weeks before he faced trial at District Court on charges of inciting secession
- Legal Aid Department staff visited Ma at maximum-security Stanley Prison and warned him against hiring Harris, according to insiders
