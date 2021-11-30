Bar Association chairman Paul Harris is a leading human rights lawyer. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Bar Association chairman Paul Harris is a leading human rights lawyer. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

exclusive | Hong Kong Bar chief Paul Harris ‘removed’ from national security trial by legal aid officials against activist client’s wish

  • Sources say Harris was removed from activist Adam Ma’s legal team weeks before he faced trial at District Court on charges of inciting secession
  • Legal Aid Department staff visited Ma at maximum-security Stanley Prison and warned him against hiring Harris, according to insiders

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:45pm, 30 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bar Association chairman Paul Harris is a leading human rights lawyer. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Bar Association chairman Paul Harris is a leading human rights lawyer. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE