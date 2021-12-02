Independent candidate Jason Poon Chuk-hung distributes leaflets to residents in Tai Koo Shing on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Centrist candidates say cross-border campaigning ahead of Hong Kong Legco poll nearly impossible and new voting scheme only benefits rivals
- As many as 110,000 Hongkongers living on mainland China could turn out to vote at polling stations set up at the border on December 19 under a new arrangement
- But centrists candidates say they have almost no chance of reaching the voters, pointing to short advance notice of the scheme, pandemic restrictions and mainland censorship concerns
