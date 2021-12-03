Macau enacted its own national security law in 2009 and established a high-level committee in 2018 to oversee related matters. Photo: Nora Tam
Beijing to appoint 4 senior officials to oversee national security in Macau
- Fu Ziying, liaison office chief in Macau, will take up post as national security affairs adviser and be assisted by three officials
- Central government’s move in Macau understandable, analysts say, adding Hong Kong does not require creation of similar posts
Topic | Macau
Macau enacted its own national security law in 2009 and established a high-level committee in 2018 to oversee related matters. Photo: Nora Tam