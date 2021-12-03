The Hong Kong government has run election advertisements on the front pages of nearly a dozen local newspapers. Photo: Nathan Tsui
Government splashes election ads across front pages of 11 Hong Kong newspapers, as survey reveals nearly half of respondents do not plan to vote
- While the motivation behind the PR blitz was unclear, observers are expecting low voter turnout for the coming Legislative Council poll
- A separate survey found that 86 per cent of self-identified pro-democracy camp supporters felt there was no candidate running who was worthy of their vote
